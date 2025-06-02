Left Menu

Seattle Sounders Demand Fair Share of Club World Cup Prize Money

Seattle Sounders players protested for a larger share of Club World Cup prize money by wearing T-shirts with 'Cash Grab' and 'Fair Share Now' ahead of an MLS match. Under the current CBA, players' share is capped at $1 million, despite the tournament's $1 billion total prize pool.

Seattle Sounders players have made a bold call for a more equitable distribution of the Club World Cup prize money. Ahead of a Major League Soccer match, they donned T-shirts with slogans such as 'Cash Grab' and 'Fair Share Now' to highlight their cause.

Set to earn at least $9.55 million for competing in the tournament, Seattle is one of three MLS teams in the expanded 32-team Club World Cup. Despite this financial promise, players' share remains limited to $1 million due to the MLS collective bargaining agreement, a restriction highlighted in their protest.

The MLS Players Association has publicly criticized the league for adhering to outdated CBA terms. They argue that the current provisions do not reflect international norms regarding players' shares of FIFA prize money. As the Club World Cup approaches, Seattle's players urge the league to reconsider and engage in reasonable negotiations.

