Punjab Kings Breaks Record with Historic IPL Playoff Run-Chase

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Punjab Kings etched their name into IPL history on Sunday night, overcoming Mumbai Indians with a record-breaking chase of 204 in Qualifier Two of IPL 2025. This performance marks the highest run-chase in IPL playoff history, showcasing the fearless spirit under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

Mumbai Indians, known for their championship pedigree, posted a formidable 203/6, thanks to significant innings from Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Naman Dhir. Despite early breakthroughs by MI, Iyer's leadership and a collective team effort from PBKS proved too formidable, culminating in an exceptional run pursuit.

This achievement adds to Punjab Kings' reputation as the IPL's masters of high-stakes chases, being their eighth successful 200-plus run pursuit. The team's consistent high-scoring ability, with nine such feats in this season alone, sets the stage for an epic final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.