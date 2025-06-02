Punjab Kings Breaks Record with Historic IPL Playoff Run-Chase
Punjab Kings made history in IPL 2025 by successfully chasing down 204 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, achieving the highest-ever run-chase in an IPL playoff match. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led his team to a triumphant victory, setting up a thrilling final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Punjab Kings etched their name into IPL history on Sunday night, overcoming Mumbai Indians with a record-breaking chase of 204 in Qualifier Two of IPL 2025. This performance marks the highest run-chase in IPL playoff history, showcasing the fearless spirit under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.
Mumbai Indians, known for their championship pedigree, posted a formidable 203/6, thanks to significant innings from Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Naman Dhir. Despite early breakthroughs by MI, Iyer's leadership and a collective team effort from PBKS proved too formidable, culminating in an exceptional run pursuit.
This achievement adds to Punjab Kings' reputation as the IPL's masters of high-stakes chases, being their eighth successful 200-plus run pursuit. The team's consistent high-scoring ability, with nine such feats in this season alone, sets the stage for an epic final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
