Magnus Carlsen's Defeat Sparks Intense Drama at Norway Chess

Magnus Carlsen, during the Norway Chess 2025 tournament, suffered an unexpected defeat to world champion Gukesh Dommaraju. Despite dominating most of the match, a crucial mistake under time pressure led to his loss. Carlsen's frustration was evident as he reacted by hitting the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:18 IST
Magnus Carlsen

In a dramatic turn of events at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament, Magnus Carlsen, the famed chess maestro, was defeated by world champion Gukesh Dommaraju. Despite initially having control over the game, Carlsen faltered under the pressure of a rapidly depleting clock, leading to a blunder.

The intensity of the moment took a toll on Carlsen, who expressed his frustration by slamming his fist on the table after the match. He then offered a swift handshake to acknowledge Gukesh's victory, followed by an apology for his emotional outburst.

Gukesh, reflecting on his win, remarked, "I mean, not the way I wanted it to be, but okay, I'll take it." Despite the defeat, Carlsen maintained his top position in the standings, showcasing the intense competitiveness at the top echelons of chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

