Tottenham's Triumph: What's Next for Postecoglou?

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou urges ambition after securing the club's first major trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League. As he awaits news on his future despite a poor league finish, Postecoglou stresses planning for continued success, focusing on future achievements rather than resting on laurels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:01 IST
Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is calling for the club to continue aiming high after breaking a 17-year trophy drought. Recently, Tottenham clinched a valuable victory by defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final, thereby securing a berth in the next season's Champions League.

Despite this success, Postecoglou's future with the club remains uncertain due to their underwhelming performance in the Premier League, finishing 17th, the lowest since 1992. Speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corp. from Greece, Postecoglou emphasized the need for the club and its fans to focus beyond their recent triumphs and set their sights on future victories.

The manager, having prioritized Europa League success this season, maintains that every decision was aimed at achieving that objective, even at the expense of their league standing. This strategic choice has put him under intense scrutiny as he navigates his uncertain future with Tottenham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

