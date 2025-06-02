Tottenham's Triumph: What's Next for Postecoglou?

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is calling for the club to continue aiming high after breaking a 17-year trophy drought. Recently, Tottenham clinched a valuable victory by defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final, thereby securing a berth in the next season's Champions League.

Despite this success, Postecoglou's future with the club remains uncertain due to their underwhelming performance in the Premier League, finishing 17th, the lowest since 1992. Speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corp. from Greece, Postecoglou emphasized the need for the club and its fans to focus beyond their recent triumphs and set their sights on future victories.

The manager, having prioritized Europa League success this season, maintains that every decision was aimed at achieving that objective, even at the expense of their league standing. This strategic choice has put him under intense scrutiny as he navigates his uncertain future with Tottenham.

(With inputs from agencies.)