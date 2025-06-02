Srihari Nataraj Shatters Record at Singapore Swim Championship
Srihari Nataraj delivered an outstanding performance at the 20th Singapore National Swimming Championship, breaking the 'Best Indian Time' in the 200m freestyle to secure a gold medal. He clocked 1:48.66s, surpassing the previous record of 1:49.73 set by Sajan Prakash in 2021.
Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj made waves at the 20th Singapore National Swimming Championship by setting a new benchmark in the men's 200m freestyle event, securing the gold medal with an impressive timing of 1:48.66s.
This remarkable feat broke the previous 'Best Indian Time' record of 1:49.73 set by fellow swimmer Sajan Prakash in 2021. The event took place at the Singapore Sports School, where Nataraj excelled in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
Nataraj, a representative of India in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, is known for his prowess in the 100m backstroke. Earlier, he also clinched a silver medal in the 100m freestyle event. It's important to note that only timings achieved at the National Aquatics Championships are deemed national records; the rest are considered as 'Best Indian Time'.
