Srihari Nataraj Shatters Record at Singapore Swim Championship

Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj made waves at the 20th Singapore National Swimming Championship by setting a new benchmark in the men's 200m freestyle event, securing the gold medal with an impressive timing of 1:48.66s.

This remarkable feat broke the previous 'Best Indian Time' record of 1:49.73 set by fellow swimmer Sajan Prakash in 2021. The event took place at the Singapore Sports School, where Nataraj excelled in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Nataraj, a representative of India in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, is known for his prowess in the 100m backstroke. Earlier, he also clinched a silver medal in the 100m freestyle event. It's important to note that only timings achieved at the National Aquatics Championships are deemed national records; the rest are considered as 'Best Indian Time'.

