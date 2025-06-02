Left Menu

Tennis-Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters

Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach back-to-back French Open quarter-finals in nearly three decades after the gifted Russian teenager overcame Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 on Monday. The powerful 18-year-old has scythed through the women's field at Roland Garros without dropping a set and her fourth-round victory on a sunbathed Court Suzanne Lenglen helped her match the feat of Swiss Martina Hingis between 1997 and 1998.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:27 IST
Tennis-Teenager Andreeva downs Kasatkina to reach French Open quarters

Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach back-to-back French Open quarter-finals in nearly three decades after the gifted Russian teenager overcame Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 on Monday.

The powerful 18-year-old has scythed through the women's field at Roland Garros without dropping a set and her fourth-round victory on a sunbathed Court Suzanne Lenglen helped her match the feat of Swiss Martina Hingis between 1997 and 1998. "Honestly, I'm so happy I won. I hate playing against her, we practise a lot and even that is a torture," Andreeva said with a smile in her on-court interview.

"It was a hell of a match. I'm super happy I stayed calm in the second set when she raised her level ... I had to fight and continue playing my game. "I knew if I believed in myself I would win a third set."

Andreeva came up with a tight hold to thwart her frequent practice partner in the seventh game and grabbed the break in the next game when Kasatkina sent a backhand long. Russian-born Kasatkina, who switched nationalities this year, beat Andreeva in three sets when they met in last year's Ningbo final and the 28-year-old showcased her fighting spirit in the next set to recover a break and lead 5-3.

"My coach (Conchita Martinez) says you've got to practise with the people you don't like. That's why I practise with her because I hate her," Andreeva joked. "I knew this match would be tough."

Sixth seed Andreeva broke back and defended valiantly to level at 5-5, before edging ahead again to close out the victory and book a meeting with either French wildcard Lois Boisson or American third seed Jessica Pegula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025