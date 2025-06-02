Left Menu

Novak Djokovic earns his 100th career French Open victory by overwhelming Cam Norrie

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Novak Djokovic earned his 100th career French Open victory, a mark surpassed among men only by Rafael Nadal, by overwhelming Cam Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round Monday.

Djokovic hasn't ceded a set on his way to the quarterfinals this year at Roland-Garros, where he has won three of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

The 38-year-old Serbian had a pair of three-match losing streaks this season but seems to be in top form lately, including collecting his 100th title at the Geneva Open the week before play began in Paris.

Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday for a berth in the semifinals.

Djokovic improved to 100-16 at the French Open. Nadal, who retired at the end of last season, went 112-4 while winning a record 14 championships at the clay-court major.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

