Soccer-Qatar fighting to keep World Cup dreams alive, says Lopetegui

Qatar are within "touching distance" of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and will go all out against Iran and Uzbekistan over the next week to keep their dream alive, says new coach Julen Lopetegui.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:54 IST
Qatar are within "touching distance" of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and will go all out against Iran and Uzbekistan over the next week to keep their dream alive, says new coach Julen Lopetegui. Qatar, who hosted the 2022 World Cup but have never reached the tournament via the qualification route, cannot finish in the top two in Group A to earn an automatic berth in 2027 but can still secure a spot in the playoffs for teams finishing third and fourth.

The Gulf side are currently fourth on 10 points, four ahead of Kyrgyzstan. Former Spain and Real Madrid coach Lopetegui takes charge of Qatar for the first time when they face group leaders Iran in Doha on Thursday before they close out the third round by visiting second-placed Uzbekistan on June 10.

"Qatar has never qualified for a World Cup through the qualifiers before, and it's a dream we're determined to fight for," Lopetegui told FIFA's website in an interview published on Tuesday. "It's within touching distance. We've got two games left to play, both of which will be incredibly difficult, and in quick succession.

"However, despite all the difficulties, we're determined to give it our best shot to earn ourselves another chance of qualifying in October." Qatar have enjoyed considerable continental success in recent years, winning back-to-back Asian Cup titles, but Lopetegui said they are in a transitional phase and still finding their feet.

"There's no doubt in anyone's mind that this generation has achieved some very impressive things in the Asian Cup," added the Spaniard, who was appointed coach in May. "However, generations come to an end, and now we need to turn our attention to starting the process again, which will be no mean feat. While we do that, we'll be doing our best to compete, which is the most important thing in the short term."

