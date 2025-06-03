Federica Brignone's Uncertain Olympic Journey After Injury

Federica Brignone, the reigning World Cup overall champion, is facing uncertainty about her participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy after suffering serious injuries. The 34-year-old fractured her left leg and tore knee ligaments during a race at the Italian championships.

In a press conference at a Turin medical center, Brignone expressed her hope to compete but emphasized that her health is her priority. She mentioned that recovery involves many steps, and scheduling is uncertain, although she remains confident and optimistic.

Having undergone surgery following her crash in April, Brignone is healing without requiring additional operations, according to Andrea Panzeri, the president of Italy's winter sports federation's medical staff. The Winter Olympics are set for February 6-22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

