Los Angeles Gears Up for an Unforgettable 2028 Paralympic Extravaganza

The 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games will utilize notable venues in and around LA such as downtown, Exposition Park, and Venice Beach. The event aims to foster fan engagement, offering a vibrant festival-like atmosphere and housing athletes together at UCLA for the first time since 2016.

The Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games will shine a spotlight on renowned venues across the city, including downtown LA, Exposition Park, and Venice Beach, as unveiled by LA28 organizers. This marks LA's debut in hosting the prestigious event, capitalizing on the large network of existing sports venues.

Key attractions will include downtown LA being a hub for sports like wheelchair fencing, para judo, and boccia at the Convention Center. In line with the Olympics, the Paralympics will feature side-by-side competitions to promote fan interaction and a vibrant festival atmosphere, enhancing the diverse athletic showcase.

Events such as wheelchair basketball at Crypto.com Arena and para athletics at LA Memorial Coliseum promise excitement. Uniquely, goalball, a sport demanding silence for visually impaired athletes, will occur at the acoustically refined Peacock Theater. Central to minimizing travel times, athletes will stay at UCLA's Olympic and Paralympic Village, a first since 2016, with the Games scheduled for August 15-27, 2028.

