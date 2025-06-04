Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Historic IPL Title Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Indore's Rajat Patidar, claimed their first-ever Indian Premier League title by defeating Punjab Kings in a tense final. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the team, highlighting the victory as a proud moment for the state's residents.

Updated: 04-06-2025 00:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), under the captaincy of Indore's Rajat Patidar, have clinched their first Indian Premier League title. The team triumphed over Punjab Kings by a narrow margin of six runs during a nail-biting final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

This victory marks the end of an 18-year wait for the team and its dedicated fans, with RCB finally overcoming past disappointments and pains to achieve IPL glory. The challenge was intense, but RCB held their nerves to claim a historic win.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his delight at RCB's success, praising the team's performance on social media. He emphasized the pride this victory brings to the residents of Madhya Pradesh, acknowledging the brilliance of fresh cricket talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

