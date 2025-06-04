Left Menu

Alcaraz's Lightning Victory Stuns Tommy Paul at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz swiftly defeated American Tommy Paul in the French Open quarter-finals, with Alcaraz's aggressive play securing a straight-sets win. Despite injury struggles, Paul aimed to disrupt Alcaraz's pace but was overpowered. Alcaraz will next face Lorenzo Musetti in the tournament's semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:06 IST
Alcaraz's Lightning Victory Stuns Tommy Paul at French Open
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending French Open champion, demonstrated exceptional prowess as he overwhelmed American player Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. Alcaraz dominated the court with an assertive gameplay, clinching the match in straight sets within just 94 minutes.

Paul, unable to match the Spaniard's swift pace and skillful returns, struggled against Alcaraz's relentless attack. The match concluded with a remarkable 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 victory for Alcaraz, marked by his 40 winners. Despite his efforts to slow the game down, Paul was outmatched and hindered by an abdominal injury.

Paul expressed disappointment but remains hopeful, planning to compete in upcoming tournaments after a recovery assessment. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is set to face Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals, following Musetti's triumph over Frances Tiafoe. The tennis world eagerly anticipates the next thrilling match-up.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025