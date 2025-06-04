Alcaraz's Lightning Victory Stuns Tommy Paul at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending French Open champion, demonstrated exceptional prowess as he overwhelmed American player Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. Alcaraz dominated the court with an assertive gameplay, clinching the match in straight sets within just 94 minutes.

Paul, unable to match the Spaniard's swift pace and skillful returns, struggled against Alcaraz's relentless attack. The match concluded with a remarkable 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 victory for Alcaraz, marked by his 40 winners. Despite his efforts to slow the game down, Paul was outmatched and hindered by an abdominal injury.

Paul expressed disappointment but remains hopeful, planning to compete in upcoming tournaments after a recovery assessment. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is set to face Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals, following Musetti's triumph over Frances Tiafoe. The tennis world eagerly anticipates the next thrilling match-up.