Fran Kirby Bids Farewell to International Football

Fran Kirby, England's midfielder with 77 caps, retires from international football. Known for her role in Euro 2022's triumph, she joined the national team at 21. Despite injuries, Kirby celebrated many achievements, including seven Women's Super League titles and five FA Cup trophies with Chelsea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:20 IST
Fran Kirby, a pivotal midfielder for England's national women's team with 77 caps to her name, has announced her retirement from international football. Her departure comes just a month before the European Championship. At 31, Kirby was instrumental in England's historic Euro 2022 victory, starting all six games, scoring twice, and assisting three times.

Kirby expressed her deep pride in her international career, which began at age 21. She stated on social media, "Representing my country has been the greatest honour and a dream come true from my younger years." Despite her achievements, Kirby acknowledged the emotional difficulty of stepping away from the game.

Her final appearance was in a 6-0 triumph over Portugal. Though not part of the squad for a recent game against Spain, Kirby's impact remains significant, with a career punctuated by injuries. Her club achievements include seven Women's Super League titles and five FA Cup victories with Chelsea, before her impactful season at Brighton.

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

