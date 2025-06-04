Knicks Part Ways with Coach After Eastern Conference Exit

The New York Knicks have made a significant change by dismissing head coach Tom Thibodeau, the team announced. The decision comes on the heels of the Knicks being knocked out in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Indiana Pacers.

During Thibodeau's tenure, he led New York to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, marking a high point this year with the team's first trip to the conference finals in 25 years. The Knicks' leadership is keen on pursuing a championship, prompting the decision to seek new coaching direction, as stated by Knicks President Leon Rose.

Celebrity fans, including Ben Stiller and Knicks guard Josh Hart, have voiced their appreciation for Thibodeau's dedication. The NBA Finals are set to begin with the Pacers facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

(With inputs from agencies.)