Left Menu

Knicks Part Ways with Coach After Eastern Conference Exit

The New York Knicks have dismissed head coach Tom Thibodeau following their elimination from the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite leading the team to the playoffs four times in five years, the organization aims for a championship. Ben Stiller and Josh Hart expressed gratitude for Thibodeau's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:43 IST
Knicks Part Ways with Coach After Eastern Conference Exit

The New York Knicks have made a significant change by dismissing head coach Tom Thibodeau, the team announced. The decision comes on the heels of the Knicks being knocked out in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Indiana Pacers.

During Thibodeau's tenure, he led New York to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, marking a high point this year with the team's first trip to the conference finals in 25 years. The Knicks' leadership is keen on pursuing a championship, prompting the decision to seek new coaching direction, as stated by Knicks President Leon Rose.

Celebrity fans, including Ben Stiller and Knicks guard Josh Hart, have voiced their appreciation for Thibodeau's dedication. The NBA Finals are set to begin with the Pacers facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025