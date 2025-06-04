The Rise of the Royal Challengers: A Victory 18 Years in the Making
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by skipper Rajat Patidar, clinched their first IPL title after 18 years. Patidar praised Virat Kohli's dedication and the key performances that led to their success, including standout moments from Krunal Pandya and others. Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer admired newcomers' fearlessness despite their defeat.
After 18 years of gripping anticipation, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally seized their maiden IPL title. Their captain, Rajat Patidar, echoed the jubilant fan slogan 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' as he heralded their victory.
Patidar emphasized Virat Kohli's pivotal role, affirming that 'Virat deserved it more than anyone else,' a sentiment met with resounding admiration from fans. The skipper also praised his team’s performance, particularly acknowledging Krunal Pandya’s match-defining efforts with figures of 2/17.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer, though disheartened, lauded the bravery of his squad’s newcomers, expressing confidence in their growth and an optimistic outlook for conquering the competition next season.
