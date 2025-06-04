Left Menu

The Rise of the Royal Challengers: A Victory 18 Years in the Making

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by skipper Rajat Patidar, clinched their first IPL title after 18 years. Patidar praised Virat Kohli's dedication and the key performances that led to their success, including standout moments from Krunal Pandya and others. Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer admired newcomers' fearlessness despite their defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:25 IST
The Rise of the Royal Challengers: A Victory 18 Years in the Making
RCB players celebrating a wicket (Image: BCCI/IPL) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After 18 years of gripping anticipation, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally seized their maiden IPL title. Their captain, Rajat Patidar, echoed the jubilant fan slogan 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' as he heralded their victory.

Patidar emphasized Virat Kohli's pivotal role, affirming that 'Virat deserved it more than anyone else,' a sentiment met with resounding admiration from fans. The skipper also praised his team’s performance, particularly acknowledging Krunal Pandya’s match-defining efforts with figures of 2/17.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer, though disheartened, lauded the bravery of his squad’s newcomers, expressing confidence in their growth and an optimistic outlook for conquering the competition next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025