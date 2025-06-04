Royal Challenges: IPL 2026 Ends in Dramatic Fashion
The 18th IPL season concluded with Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally achieving victory, while Punjab Kings stumbled at the last hurdle. Mumbai Indians sparkled but faltered, and Gujarat Titans lost momentum during critical moments. Standout performances and young talent marked the season's intense competition.
The much-anticipated 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended in a flurry of emotions and unscripted drama, with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally claiming the sought-after title. The four-month-long cricketing saga concluded on a Tuesday, delivering a bittersweet journey for many fans and players alike.
Despite Virat Kohli's conservative performance with the bat in the final, amassing a 35-ball 43, Royal Challengers Bengaluru rose to the occasion with a remarkable team effort. As Kohli's emotional tears marked RCB's triumph, the record of most runs by any player for a single IPL team still rests with him.
Shreyas Iyer of the Punjab Kings showcased stellar performances, asserting his role as a formidable leader, while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans grappled with inconsistencies during the tournament. The league bore witness to young talents making a significant impact, highlighting a season of spirited contests and dynamic gameplay.
