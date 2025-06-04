Royal Challenges: IPL 2026 Ends in Dramatic Fashion

The much-anticipated 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended in a flurry of emotions and unscripted drama, with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally claiming the sought-after title. The four-month-long cricketing saga concluded on a Tuesday, delivering a bittersweet journey for many fans and players alike.

Despite Virat Kohli's conservative performance with the bat in the final, amassing a 35-ball 43, Royal Challengers Bengaluru rose to the occasion with a remarkable team effort. As Kohli's emotional tears marked RCB's triumph, the record of most runs by any player for a single IPL team still rests with him.

Shreyas Iyer of the Punjab Kings showcased stellar performances, asserting his role as a formidable leader, while Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans grappled with inconsistencies during the tournament. The league bore witness to young talents making a significant impact, highlighting a season of spirited contests and dynamic gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)