India's Women's Hockey Squad Faces Tough Asia Cup Challenge

The Indian women's hockey team is gearing up for an intense Asia Cup competition, kicking off against Thailand on September 5. Hockey India confirmed the schedule on Wednesday, revealing that India will also face defending champions Japan and Singapore in Pool B. This group stage will test the team's mettle from the start.

Held in Hangzhou, China, from September 5 to 14, the tournament presents not just an opportunity for glory, but a coveted direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. After clashing with Thailand, India will confront Japan on September 6 and wrap up Pool B play against Singapore on September 8.

Captain Salima Tete anticipates Pool B matches will demand skillful, strategic play. Emphasizing one match at a time, she aims for the Asia Cup win and World Cup berth. Vice-captain Navneet Kaur stressed the importance of learning from high-pressure matches, underscoring the team's intense preparation and focus on improvement. The team recalls their 2017 Asia Cup victory over China, hopeful to replicate the success.

