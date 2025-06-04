Royal Triumph: RCB's Glorious Journey Home

The victorious Royal Challengers Bengaluru team returned to a hero's welcome at the Garden City on Wednesday afternoon, celebrating their historic IPL win.

Along their route to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office, fans lined the streets, applauding the team's victory over Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final held in Ahmedabad.

Though a celebratory parade might face delays due to traffic and weather challenges, authorities are considering the fans' enthusiasm and the option remains if granted by the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)