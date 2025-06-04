Left Menu

Royal Triumph: RCB's Glorious Journey Home

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru team received a hero's welcome in Bengaluru after winning their first IPL title. Despite potential traffic issues, celebrations continue, including a meet with the Chief Minister and a possible parade. Weather conditions may impact the fan festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The victorious Royal Challengers Bengaluru team returned to a hero's welcome at the Garden City on Wednesday afternoon, celebrating their historic IPL win.

Along their route to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office, fans lined the streets, applauding the team's victory over Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final held in Ahmedabad.

Though a celebratory parade might face delays due to traffic and weather challenges, authorities are considering the fans' enthusiasm and the option remains if granted by the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

