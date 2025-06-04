SLI: Pioneering India's Shooting Sports Landscape

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the much-anticipated inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI), scheduled between November 20 and December 2, 2025. This tournament is set to feature renowned national and international shooters, as per NRAI's recent statement.

Arjuna Award winner Anjum Moudgil expressed her enthusiasm about SLI's introduction, highlighting its unique nature. 'It's a groundbreaking event, and I'm thrilled,' she stated. Moudgil, who has extensively played the sport for 17 years, believes a dedicated league will significantly enhance the sport's perception and allow the public to appreciate its intricacies.

She further explained that participating in such leagues is invaluable for athletes, especially in preparing for global tournaments. 'Younger athletes, with their determined mindsets, stand to gain immense experience,' added Moudgil. Having international competitors, she noted, enriches practical learning and contributes positively to India's sporting framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)