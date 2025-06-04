Left Menu

Donnarumma Balances Triumph and Loyalty Amidst PSG Celebration

Gianluigi Donnarumma struggled to celebrate PSG's Champions League victory over Inter Milan due to many Italian teammates on the opposing side. Despite media speculation of a potential move to Inter, Donnarumma remains committed to PSG, attributing his improved form to manager Luis Enrique.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:10 IST
Donnarumma Balances Triumph and Loyalty Amidst PSG Celebration
Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma, the famed Italy goalkeeper, expressed mixed emotions following Paris St Germain's emphatic Champions League victory against Inter Milan. Despite the 5-0 win, Donnarumma was seen comforting his Italian teammates from the defeated side, highlighting the emotional complexity when facing countrymen on the pitch.

Now reunited with National teammates like Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Frattesi for World Cup qualifiers, Donnarumma revealed the camaraderie and mutual respect shared, choosing to focus on their upcoming international games rather than past club rivalries.

With one year still on his Paris contract, Donnarumma addressed speculation about a potential transfer to Inter, yet insisted his priority remains with PSG. He praised coach Luis Enrique for his recent upturn in form, claiming he now enjoys strong backing both in Paris and back home in Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

