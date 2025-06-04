Left Menu

Lois Boisson Shocks French Open with Electrifying Victory

Wildcard Lois Boisson electrified the French Open by defeating sixth-seeded Mirra Andreeva, advancing to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner extended his Grand Slam streak, overshadowed by Boisson's performance. Boisson's win was a major upset, captivating the French crowd as she aims for further success at Roland Garros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:15 IST
Lois Boisson Shocks French Open with Electrifying Victory

Wildcard Lois Boisson created waves at the French Open, stunning sixth-seed Mirra Andreeva to reach the semi-finals. The home crowd was captivated by Boisson's electrifying performance, overshadowing other matches, including men's number one, Jannik Sinner, who continues his impressive Grand Slam streak.

The talented Frenchwoman, ranked 361st at the start, delivered a major tournament upset in a thrilling match. Boisson's victory solidified her status as a rising star, aiming not just for the semi-finals, but to claim the title, fulfilling her dreams of winning Roland Garros.

Boisson's triumph was a fresh chapter in an event marked by unexpected results and competitive spirit. As Boisson prepares for her next encounter against U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, the tennis world eagerly anticipates whether her underdog story will lead to ultimate glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025