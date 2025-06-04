Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes IPL Victory Celebrations: A Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Eleven individuals were killed and 33 injured during a stampede at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, where fans gathered to celebrate RCB's IPL victory. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced compensation and ordered an inquiry. The incident highlighted issues with crowd control and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes IPL Victory Celebrations: A Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A stampede at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left 33 others injured during festivities celebrating RCB's IPL win. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing the press, expressed his condolences for the tragedy he described as an 'unexpected tragedy.'

Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each of the deceased's families and ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the causes of the disaster. He noted that most victims were young men, women, and students, emphasizing the incident's gravity.

The large crowd that exceeded the stadium's capacity led to an investigation into preparedness and responsibility, which will determine the roles of the cricket association, police, and government. The inquiry's findings, expected within 15 days, aim to prevent future occurrences and ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025