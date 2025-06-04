Tragedy Strikes IPL Victory Celebrations: A Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

A stampede at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left 33 others injured during festivities celebrating RCB's IPL win. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing the press, expressed his condolences for the tragedy he described as an 'unexpected tragedy.'

Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each of the deceased's families and ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the causes of the disaster. He noted that most victims were young men, women, and students, emphasizing the incident's gravity.

The large crowd that exceeded the stadium's capacity led to an investigation into preparedness and responsibility, which will determine the roles of the cricket association, police, and government. The inquiry's findings, expected within 15 days, aim to prevent future occurrences and ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)