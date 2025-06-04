Lois Boisson: Triumphing Against Odds at Roland Garros

Lois Boisson, a 22-year-old tennis player ranked 361 in the world, is making waves at the French Open by securing a place in the semi-finals at Roland Garros. Her remarkable journey continued with a victory over Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva, following a stunning upset against world number three, Jessica Pegula.

Previously sidelined by a knee injury that had her hovering around the 150 mark in WTA rankings, Boisson is now fit and set to break into the top 70. Speaking at a press conference, she reiterated her dream of winning the Grand Slam at Roland Garros, an aspiration heightened for any French player.

Her tenacity has captivated French fans in Paris, electrifying crowds with her diverse playing style. Boisson attributes her success to learning how to manage pressure and focus, underscoring years of rigorous training and determination. With significant financial gains from her run, Boisson is poised for more high-profile endorsements.

(With inputs from agencies.)