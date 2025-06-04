Chaos at Chinnaswamy: Tragedy Strikes IPL Celebration

A tragedy unfolded outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium as a stampede broke out during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's first IPL title celebration, resulting in 11 deaths and 33 injuries. The chaos bristled with young fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

Crowds gathered in vast numbers, driven by a sense of cultural festival. Despite police efforts to manage the influx, their attempts were overwhelmed as roaring chants and excitement led to frantic scenes. Jubilant yet uncontrolled celebrations became scenes of panic and confusion.

Eyewitnesses reported gates being breached, amplifying the chaos. Many victims were women. The incident garnered anguished reactions, with families expressing grief and blaming authorities for inadequate crowd control during such a high-profile event.

(With inputs from agencies.)