Left Menu

Chaos at Chinnaswamy: Tragedy Strikes IPL Celebration

A tragic stampede erupted outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB's IPL title celebration. The pandemonium caused 11 deaths and injured 33 others. Crowds surged despite police efforts to control them, leading to chaos as fans sought entry. Many victims were women, with frantic scenes unfolding outside the stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:21 IST
Chaos at Chinnaswamy: Tragedy Strikes IPL Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium as a stampede broke out during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's first IPL title celebration, resulting in 11 deaths and 33 injuries. The chaos bristled with young fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

Crowds gathered in vast numbers, driven by a sense of cultural festival. Despite police efforts to manage the influx, their attempts were overwhelmed as roaring chants and excitement led to frantic scenes. Jubilant yet uncontrolled celebrations became scenes of panic and confusion.

Eyewitnesses reported gates being breached, amplifying the chaos. Many victims were women. The incident garnered anguished reactions, with families expressing grief and blaming authorities for inadequate crowd control during such a high-profile event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025