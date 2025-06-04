NECO Unveils Star-Studded Squads for Vidarbha Pro T20 League

NECO Master Blaster has revealed its men's and women's teams set to compete in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 15 at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The announcement was made on Wednesday, indicating a blend of seasoned and upcoming talents in both lineups.

The men's squad is captained by Jitesh Sharma, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman fresh off RCB's IPL triumph. He is supported by vice-captain R Sanjay, whose experience promises to enhance team dynamics. The roster combines bright young players ready to make their mark on the big stage.

Bharti Fulmali leads the women's team, with Riddhi Naik as her second-in-command. Their squad, a mix of seasoned veterans and promising youngsters, underscores NECO's dedication to promoting women's cricket in Vidarbha. Matches will stream live on JioCinema, FanCode, Waves, and air on DD Sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)