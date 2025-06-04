Scaloni's Dilemma: Messi's Role Uncertain in Argentina's Clash with Chile

Argentina is preparing for its next World Cup qualifier against Chile, and coach Lionel Scaloni is grappling with whether or not to start their star player, Lionel Messi. The 37-year-old's fitness is being closely monitored, and despite Argentina's secure qualification, the team faces lineup challenges.

Scaloni emphasized the importance of utilizing this match to test emerging talent, as several key players are sidelined by injuries. The fixture, therefore, provides a crucial opportunity to integrate less-experienced players into the team dynamics, although the primary focus remains on delivering a strong performance.

In addition to discussing team strategies, Scaloni expressed his approval of Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as Brazil's head coach, noting that the Italian could further enhance the prowess of their historic rivals. Scaloni's focus remains on readiness and integration, while keeping an eye on regional football dynamics.

