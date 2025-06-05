Novak Djokovic Eyes Record 25th Grand Slam Title at French Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a record 25th title, prevailing over third seed Alexander Zverev with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday. The victory advances him to a French Open semi-final against top seed Jannik Sinner.

The 38-year-old Serbian marked his 101st win at Roland Garros, the venue of his Olympic gold medal victory at last year's Paris Games, after a grueling three-hour and 17-minute match. Djokovic is now just two matches away from becoming the first player in tennis history, male or female, to achieve 25 Grand Slam singles titles.

In earlier matches on Wednesday, Jannik Sinner secured his place in the semi-finals with a straight sets victory over Kazakh player Alexander Bublik.