Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Eyes Record 25th Grand Slam Title at French Open

Novak Djokovic advances to the French Open semi-finals after defeating Alexander Zverev. The Serbian champion, seeking a record 25th Grand Slam title, secured his 101st victory at Roland Garros. He will face Jannik Sinner next, moving closer to an unprecedented achievement in tennis history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:28 IST
Novak Djokovic Eyes Record 25th Grand Slam Title at French Open
Novak Djokovic

Three-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a record 25th title, prevailing over third seed Alexander Zverev with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday. The victory advances him to a French Open semi-final against top seed Jannik Sinner.

The 38-year-old Serbian marked his 101st win at Roland Garros, the venue of his Olympic gold medal victory at last year's Paris Games, after a grueling three-hour and 17-minute match. Djokovic is now just two matches away from becoming the first player in tennis history, male or female, to achieve 25 Grand Slam singles titles.

In earlier matches on Wednesday, Jannik Sinner secured his place in the semi-finals with a straight sets victory over Kazakh player Alexander Bublik.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025