Can Vinicius Jr Regain His Real Madrid Form Under Brazil's New Coach?

Brazil's new coach Carlo Ancelotti believes restoring striker Vinicius Jr's Real Madrid form is crucial for the national team. Ancelotti values Vinicius's unique talent to disrupt defenses and aims for a compact, balanced team. He praises young talent Estevao, emphasizing patience and care in nurturing future assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 04:37 IST
Brazil's national team faces a pivotal juncture as new coach Carlo Ancelotti seeks to revitalize forward Vinicius Jr, hoping to replicate his Real Madrid success. Ancelotti highlights the striker's knack for unsettling defenses as a critical component for the squad.

As he prepares for his debut match against Ecuador in World Cup qualifiers, Ancelotti stresses the importance of Vinicius's role. 'I don't know if he's been at his best here, but he has the time to do what he does at Real Madrid,' he commented, emphasizing the need for a well-rounded, cohesive team.

Ancelotti also singled out promising talent Estevao, aware of the young player's future potential while advocating for a measured approach. As Brazil gears up to face Paraguay next week, securing a spot for the upcoming World Cup remains a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

