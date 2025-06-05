Tragedy Strikes at IPL Celebration - Court Begins Investigation

Left Menu

The Karnataka High Court has initiated hearings on a stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities and 56 injuries. The tragedy occurred during the IPL victory celebrations of the RCB team. The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The Karnataka High Court has commenced hearings related to the fatal stampede that occurred near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. The incident, which claimed 11 lives and injured 56 individuals, happened during the IPL victory celebrations for the RCB team.

Presiding over the case are Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi. Representing the state government, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty argued the case in court.

Following this tragic event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated a magisterial inquiry, to be led by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

