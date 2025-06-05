Marco Baroni Takes the Helm at Torino: A New Era Begins

In a significant managerial shift, Marco Baroni has been appointed as the new Torino manager, according to an announcement by the Serie A club on Thursday. He succeeds Paolo Vanoli, signing a contract that spans two years.

Baroni departed from his previous role at Lazio on Monday following one season, clearing the path for Maurizio Sarri's return to the Rome club. This transition marks a new chapter for Baroni, who aims to improve on Torino's 11th-place finish last season.

Despite keeping Lazio in a top-four position for much of the last campaign, Baroni's tenure ended with a three-game winless streak that saw the team slip to seventh, missing out on European qualification.

