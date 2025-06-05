Left Menu

Marco Baroni Takes the Helm at Torino: A New Era Begins

Marco Baroni has been named Torino's new manager. He takes over from Paolo Vanoli after parting ways with Lazio, where he maintained a top-four position for most of the season before a late slump. Torino finished the past Serie A season in 11th place.

Marco Baroni Takes the Helm at Torino: A New Era Begins
In a significant managerial shift, Marco Baroni has been appointed as the new Torino manager, according to an announcement by the Serie A club on Thursday. He succeeds Paolo Vanoli, signing a contract that spans two years.

Baroni departed from his previous role at Lazio on Monday following one season, clearing the path for Maurizio Sarri's return to the Rome club. This transition marks a new chapter for Baroni, who aims to improve on Torino's 11th-place finish last season.

Despite keeping Lazio in a top-four position for much of the last campaign, Baroni's tenure ended with a three-game winless streak that saw the team slip to seventh, missing out on European qualification.

