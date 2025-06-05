Left Menu

Italy's World Cup Hopes Hit by Injury Setbacks

Italy faces crucial World Cup qualifiers without striker Moise Kean, who is sidelined due to a thigh injury. Having recently excelled with Fiorentina, Kean's absence is a significant blow. The Italian squad also deals with further injuries to key players Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Gabbia, and Francesco Acerbi.

Italy's national football team is grappling with a series of player injuries as they prepare for their opening World Cup qualifiers. Luciano Spalletti, the team's manager, confirmed the absence of star striker Moise Kean, exacerbated by a thigh injury incurred during training.

Kean, who demonstrated exceptional form by netting 19 goals for Fiorentina last season, played a pivotal role in Italy's Nations League success. However, with Kean out, the team will rely on Mateo Retegui, Serie A's top scorer last season, to lead their offense.

In addition to Kean, the team is also missing midfielder Manuel Locatelli and defender Matteo Gabbia due to injuries, while Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi has also withdrawn from the squad. Italy's road to qualification begins with a crucial away match against Norway, followed by a home game against Moldova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

