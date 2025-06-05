Kapil Dev Advocates for Safety Over Celebration After Tragic IPL Incident

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has expressed deep sorrow over the death of 11 individuals during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations. Speaking on the sidelines of a corporate event, he stressed the importance of prioritizing safety over festivities, urging fans and organizers to be more cautious in future gatherings.

On Wednesday, nearly 250,000 people overwhelmed the vicinity of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, leading to chaos and subsequent fatalities. Kapil highlighted the need for learning from such incidents, advocating for sanity and calm during large-scale events to prevent tragedies.

Kapil also shared his optimism for the Indian cricket team's upcoming Test series in England and talked about his burgeoning interest in golf. The former cricket captain relishes the continuity golf offers as a sport, finding joy in competing against himself as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India.