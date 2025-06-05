Left Menu

Kapil Dev Advocates for Safety Over Celebration After Tragic IPL Incident

Cricket legend Kapil Dev voices sorrow over 11 deaths during IPL celebrations in Bengaluru, emphasizing the importance of safety over exuberance. He advises caution for future events. Additionally, he expresses hope for India's success in a forthcoming England tour and shares his passion for golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:09 IST
Kapil Dev Advocates for Safety Over Celebration After Tragic IPL Incident
Kapil Dev

Cricket legend Kapil Dev has expressed deep sorrow over the death of 11 individuals during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations. Speaking on the sidelines of a corporate event, he stressed the importance of prioritizing safety over festivities, urging fans and organizers to be more cautious in future gatherings.

On Wednesday, nearly 250,000 people overwhelmed the vicinity of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, leading to chaos and subsequent fatalities. Kapil highlighted the need for learning from such incidents, advocating for sanity and calm during large-scale events to prevent tragedies.

Kapil also shared his optimism for the Indian cricket team's upcoming Test series in England and talked about his burgeoning interest in golf. The former cricket captain relishes the continuity golf offers as a sport, finding joy in competing against himself as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025