Kapil Dev Advocates for Safety Over Celebration After Tragic IPL Incident
Cricket legend Kapil Dev voices sorrow over 11 deaths during IPL celebrations in Bengaluru, emphasizing the importance of safety over exuberance. He advises caution for future events. Additionally, he expresses hope for India's success in a forthcoming England tour and shares his passion for golf.
Cricket legend Kapil Dev has expressed deep sorrow over the death of 11 individuals during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations. Speaking on the sidelines of a corporate event, he stressed the importance of prioritizing safety over festivities, urging fans and organizers to be more cautious in future gatherings.
On Wednesday, nearly 250,000 people overwhelmed the vicinity of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, leading to chaos and subsequent fatalities. Kapil highlighted the need for learning from such incidents, advocating for sanity and calm during large-scale events to prevent tragedies.
Kapil also shared his optimism for the Indian cricket team's upcoming Test series in England and talked about his burgeoning interest in golf. The former cricket captain relishes the continuity golf offers as a sport, finding joy in competing against himself as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India.
ALSO READ
Trump's $1.5 Billion Vietnam Golf Project Breaks Ground
Rory McIlroy to Boost Indian Golf with First-Ever DP World India Championship Appearance
Trump Organization Embarks on $1.5 Billion Luxury Golf Project in Vietnam
DDA Opens Qutab Golf Course Gym Membership to Public with New Fees
Tough Times: Indian Golfers Miss the Cut at Soudal Open 2025