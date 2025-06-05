Left Menu

Revving Up: Jonathan Wheatley's Sauber Challenge

Jonathan Wheatley departs Red Bull, known for its numerous successes, to lead Sauber, soon to be the Audi works outfit. He is optimistic despite Sauber's challenges and plans significant changes, driven by his extensive Formula One experience and investment from Audi and Qatar.

In a bold career move, Jonathan Wheatley, a notable figure in Formula One, has swapped his role at Red Bull for a principal position at Sauber, the future Audi works team. Wheatley leaves behind a legacy of success, including multiple drivers' and constructors' titles.

Sauber, historically struggling since their last significant win in 2008, aims for a turnaround backed by Audi and the Qatar Investment Authority. Wheatley remains positive about their future, highlighting plans for a major campus expansion and a commitment to race victories and championships.

With decades of experience, Wheatley brings invaluable insights and drive to Sauber. His previous achievements at Red Bull, such as aiding Max Verstappen's 2021 title, fuel his ambition to transform Sauber into a competitive force in the Formula One landscape.

