Tragedy at Chinnaswamy: Legal Action and Political Turmoil After Stadium Stampede

The Bengaluru police registered an FIR on Thursday against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the state cricket association, and other parties involved under various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, following the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities. The tragic incident has sparked a political feud, with the BJP calling for the resignations of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar, accusing them of engaging in 'dirty politics.'

A police inspector's complaint prompted additional charges against the event management firm DNA Entertainment. Sections cited in the FIR include voluntary harm and unlawful assembly per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, tasked with the magisterial inquiry, announced that KSCA, RCB, and Police Commissioner B Dayananda would receive notices to participate in the investigation. The Karnataka High Court demanded a status report by June 10.

The Karnataka government, led by Home Minister Parameshwara, plans to establish a new Standard Operating Procedure for large-scale events to prevent future incidents of this nature. However, these developments offer little solace to the grieving families. The state government, acknowledging its responsibility, has transferred the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for an impartial probe, while political accusations continue to escalate.

