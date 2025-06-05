Indian Runner Varsha Tekam Faces Doping Ban
Indian long-distance runner Varsha Tekam has been suspended for three years by the Athletics Integrity Unit for evading a doping test. Tekam, who admitted to the violation, received a reduced suspension due to her cooperation. Her disqualification affects results from December 2024 onwards.
Indian long-distance runner Varsha Tekam has received a three-year suspension for avoiding a doping test, as announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday.
Tekam, who finished second in last year's Pune Half Marathon, was initially suspended on May 26 after failing to comply with sample collection under Article 2.3.
By admitting to the violation and accepting her punishment, Tekam's ineligibility period was reduced by one year to two years, effective from May 2025.
