Sabalenka Triumphs Over Swiatek in Dramatic French Open Encounter

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Iga Swiatek in the French Open semi-finals, ending Swiatek's attempt to win a fourth consecutive title. Sabalenka's powerful play overcame Swiatek's defense, leading to a final set bagel. Sabalenka will face either Lois Boisson or Coco Gauff in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:57 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, secured her place in her first French Open final after defeating four-time champion Iga Swiatek on Thursday. Sabalenka's dominant 7-6(1) 4-6 6-0 victory halted Swiatek's 26-match winning streak at the tournament and ended the Pole's reign in Paris.

The match highlighted Sabalenka's extraordinary power against the defending champion Swiatek, who had made history with three consecutive French Open titles since 2020. Sabalenka's aggressive play, especially in the third set, proved enough to secure her advancement to the finals.

Sabalenka will compete in Saturday's final against either France's wildcard entry Lois Boisson or second-seeded American Coco Gauff. Despite her triumph, Sabalenka remains focused, acknowledging the challenge ahead. "Honestly, it feels incredible but I understand the job is not done yet," Sabalenka stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

