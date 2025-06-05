Sabalenka Triumphs Over Swiatek in Dramatic French Open Encounter

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, secured her place in her first French Open final after defeating four-time champion Iga Swiatek on Thursday. Sabalenka's dominant 7-6(1) 4-6 6-0 victory halted Swiatek's 26-match winning streak at the tournament and ended the Pole's reign in Paris.

The match highlighted Sabalenka's extraordinary power against the defending champion Swiatek, who had made history with three consecutive French Open titles since 2020. Sabalenka's aggressive play, especially in the third set, proved enough to secure her advancement to the finals.

Sabalenka will compete in Saturday's final against either France's wildcard entry Lois Boisson or second-seeded American Coco Gauff. Despite her triumph, Sabalenka remains focused, acknowledging the challenge ahead. "Honestly, it feels incredible but I understand the job is not done yet," Sabalenka stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)