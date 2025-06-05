Tragic Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration: FIR Filed Against Organizers
An FIR has been filed against RCB, the State Cricket Association, and an event management firm for a stampede that resulted in 11 deaths during RCB's victory celebrations. The case involves sections related to culpable homicide and failure to provide proper security, causing chaos among fans.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, an FIR has been registered against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Franchise, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Entertainment Private Limited following a devastating stampede that claimed 11 lives during the IPL victory celebrations in Bangalore.
The charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and negligence in coordinating event security. The incident occurred after RCB's IPL victory, as a large crowd gathered without the necessary permissions and arrangements, leading to the deadly chaos.
The criminal investigation department now handles the case as authorities scrutinize the alleged negligence of the accused parties in failing to prevent the tragedy by adequately preparing for the event and ensuring public safety.
