Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration: FIR Filed Against Organizers

An FIR has been filed against RCB, the State Cricket Association, and an event management firm for a stampede that resulted in 11 deaths during RCB's victory celebrations. The case involves sections related to culpable homicide and failure to provide proper security, causing chaos among fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:06 IST
Tragic Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration: FIR Filed Against Organizers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, an FIR has been registered against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Franchise, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Entertainment Private Limited following a devastating stampede that claimed 11 lives during the IPL victory celebrations in Bangalore.

The charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and negligence in coordinating event security. The incident occurred after RCB's IPL victory, as a large crowd gathered without the necessary permissions and arrangements, leading to the deadly chaos.

The criminal investigation department now handles the case as authorities scrutinize the alleged negligence of the accused parties in failing to prevent the tragedy by adequately preparing for the event and ensuring public safety.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025