Djokovic's Surprising Underdog Status in French Open Semifinal Showdown

Novak Djokovic, despite his impressive record, finds himself as an underdog in the French Open semifinals. Facing Jannik Sinner, who has defeated Djokovic in recent encounters, the Serbian player aims to prove his critics wrong. Djokovic's experience and recent form still pose a significant challenge.

Novak Djokovic is unexpectedly considered an underdog in the French Open semifinal, despite his illustrious clay-court record and a total of 24 Grand Slam titles. The Serbian tennis icon faces Jannik Sinner, who has bested him in their past three meetings, including in the 2024 Australian Open semifinals.

Sinner, the new top-ranked player, has shown remarkable form and is 15 years younger than Djokovic, adding to his perceived advantage. Djokovic, however, is determined to demonstrate that age is just a number, highlighting his victories over notable players like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev earlier this year.

Though Djokovic's early losses this season dampened expectations, his recent performance suggests he remains formidable. Both Sinner and Alcaraz are formidable opponents, but Djokovic's hunger for victory and his tactical prowess make the semifinal an intense contest. The tennis world watches eagerly as new and old talents clash on the clay courts of Roland-Garros.

