Sabalenka's Stunning Power Surges Past Swiatek to Reach French Open Final

In a remarkable display of power and determination, Aryna Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek's 26-match French Open winning streak on Thursday, defeating the four-time champion 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0. The victory propels Sabalenka into her first French Open final, setting up a showdown against 2022 finalist Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka dominated her opponent with a fierce serve and aggressive baseline play, a strategy that dismantled Swiatek's typically resilient approach. Despite mounting a brief comeback to take the second set, Swiatek couldn't withstand Sabalenka's relentless assault in the third, ultimately faltering under the pressure.

Sabalenka will now face Coco Gauff, who dashed French hopes by overpowering wild card Lois Boisson. Gauff's commanding performance ensures an exhilarating final, as she aims to become the first American since 2015 to claim the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

