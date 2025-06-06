Left Menu

Rob Walter Takes Helm as New Zealand Cricket's All-Formats Coach

Rob Walter is appointed as the head coach for New Zealand's men's cricket team across all formats, replacing Gary Stead. Walter, previously coaching South Africa, led them to significant achievements. New Zealand Cricket emphasizes Walter's global coaching experience as crucial for upcoming international events and tours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:34 IST
Rob Walter Takes Helm as New Zealand Cricket's All-Formats Coach
Rob Walter
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a significant shift for New Zealand cricket, Rob Walter has been named the head coach for the national men's team across all formats. Walter, who previously helmed South Africa's limited-overs teams, replaces Gary Stead, underlining his impressive track record in both domestic and international arenas.

Walter led South Africa to the semifinals in major world tournaments, including the 2023 World Cup and Champions Trophy in One Day Internationals, and the T20 World Cup finals. These achievements positioned him as a compelling candidate for New Zealand Cricket, eager to consolidate their formats under one strategic vision.

The transition signals New Zealand's intent to remain competitive on the global stage, with Walter set to guide the team through upcoming tours, including an immediate challenge presented by the Zimbabwe series. New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink expressed confidence in Walter's ability to harness the team's potential, highlighting his exceptional coaching pedigree.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025