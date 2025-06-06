Rob Walter Takes Helm as New Zealand Cricket's All-Formats Coach

In a significant shift for New Zealand cricket, Rob Walter has been named the head coach for the national men's team across all formats. Walter, who previously helmed South Africa's limited-overs teams, replaces Gary Stead, underlining his impressive track record in both domestic and international arenas.

Walter led South Africa to the semifinals in major world tournaments, including the 2023 World Cup and Champions Trophy in One Day Internationals, and the T20 World Cup finals. These achievements positioned him as a compelling candidate for New Zealand Cricket, eager to consolidate their formats under one strategic vision.

The transition signals New Zealand's intent to remain competitive on the global stage, with Walter set to guide the team through upcoming tours, including an immediate challenge presented by the Zimbabwe series. New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink expressed confidence in Walter's ability to harness the team's potential, highlighting his exceptional coaching pedigree.

