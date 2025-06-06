Rob Walter Takes Helm as New Zealand Cricket's All-Formats Coach
Rob Walter is appointed as the head coach for New Zealand's men's cricket team across all formats, replacing Gary Stead. Walter, previously coaching South Africa, led them to significant achievements. New Zealand Cricket emphasizes Walter's global coaching experience as crucial for upcoming international events and tours.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a significant shift for New Zealand cricket, Rob Walter has been named the head coach for the national men's team across all formats. Walter, who previously helmed South Africa's limited-overs teams, replaces Gary Stead, underlining his impressive track record in both domestic and international arenas.
Walter led South Africa to the semifinals in major world tournaments, including the 2023 World Cup and Champions Trophy in One Day Internationals, and the T20 World Cup finals. These achievements positioned him as a compelling candidate for New Zealand Cricket, eager to consolidate their formats under one strategic vision.
The transition signals New Zealand's intent to remain competitive on the global stage, with Walter set to guide the team through upcoming tours, including an immediate challenge presented by the Zimbabwe series. New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink expressed confidence in Walter's ability to harness the team's potential, highlighting his exceptional coaching pedigree.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wu Lei's Return: China's Last Hope for World Cup Qualifiers
Raiza Dhillon Shoots Silver in ISSF Junior World Cup
US Men's Soccer Team Faces Key Player Absences Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Argentine Giants Falter: River Plate and Boca Juniors Face Challenges Ahead of Club World Cup
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Multiple Medals