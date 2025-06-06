Spotlight on Top Contenders: The 125th U.S. Open Preview

The 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club is set to be a thrilling event with top golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy leading the field. Scheffler, ranked world number one, enters the tournament with momentum, having dominated recent events.

Xander Schauffele aims to continue his consistent U.S. Open form, while Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy each seek to secure major victories. The competition promises excitement as these athletes strive for excellence on the challenging Oakmont course.

General enthusiasm surrounds the event, with players like Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson adding to the intrigue. Golf spectators eagerly await the championship's unfolding, projecting potential grand triumphs and setbacks.