High-Profile Arrests Follow Karnataka Stadium Tragedy

The Karnataka State Cricket Association President and officials face legal action over a fatal stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium during IPL celebrations. With 11 dead and 56 injured, the incident has led to arrests and high-level instructions, highlighting alleged negligence by organizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:33 IST
The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat, along with other office bearers, approached the Karnataka High Court on Friday seeking to dismiss the FIR lodged against them concerning the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium.

Authorities filed an FIR on Thursday against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the event management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and KSCA. The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah directed the state's DGP and IGP to arrest representatives from the implicated organizations, citing evident 'irresponsibility' and 'carelessness' leading to the accident.

The tragedy occurred Wednesday evening amid massive crowds for RCB's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in 11 fatalities and 56 injuries. On Friday, police sources confirmed that four officials from RCB and DNA Entertainment were detained concerning the incident.

