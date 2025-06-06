Left Menu

Lovlina Borgohain Launches Boxing Academy to Nurture Future Champions

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has inaugurated her boxing academy in Barchandra, Guwahati with support from Assam's Chief Minister. The academy aims to develop grassroots boxers with professional facilities. Borgohain, funding the project post-2024 Olympics, envisions producing national and international champions by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:40 IST
Lovlina Borgohain Launches Boxing Academy to Nurture Future Champions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has inaugurated a state-of-the-art boxing academy in Barchandra, north Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a grant of Rs 2 crore to support the venture.

Purchased by Lovlina Borgohain in 2021, the academy is equipped with a 26x26 boxing ring and a comprehensive gym, designed to provide grassroots boxers with the necessary infrastructure. It is the first center of its kind in Guwahati, open to youth from across Assam and the northeast.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the academy's role in nurturing the next generation of champions. He also offered aid for hostels and the expansion of coaching staff. Lovlina aims to produce boxers who can compete on national and international levels by 2028, with training offered across three age groups for a nominal monthly fee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025