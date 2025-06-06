Lovlina Borgohain Launches Boxing Academy to Nurture Future Champions
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has inaugurated her boxing academy in Barchandra, Guwahati with support from Assam's Chief Minister. The academy aims to develop grassroots boxers with professional facilities. Borgohain, funding the project post-2024 Olympics, envisions producing national and international champions by 2028.
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has inaugurated a state-of-the-art boxing academy in Barchandra, north Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a grant of Rs 2 crore to support the venture.
Purchased by Lovlina Borgohain in 2021, the academy is equipped with a 26x26 boxing ring and a comprehensive gym, designed to provide grassroots boxers with the necessary infrastructure. It is the first center of its kind in Guwahati, open to youth from across Assam and the northeast.
Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the academy's role in nurturing the next generation of champions. He also offered aid for hostels and the expansion of coaching staff. Lovlina aims to produce boxers who can compete on national and international levels by 2028, with training offered across three age groups for a nominal monthly fee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
