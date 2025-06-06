Left Menu

Spurs Sack Postecoglou Despite Europa Triumph

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Ange Postecoglou just after he led the team to a Europa League victory. Despite this triumph, dismal domestic performance and a 17th-place Premier League finish resulted in his dismissal, two years into his leadership of the team.

Updated: 06-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:40 IST
Spurs Sack Postecoglou Despite Europa Triumph
Ange Postecoglou

British media reports confirm that Tottenham Hotspur has dismissed manager Ange Postecoglou, a decision that comes on the heels of the club's first major trophy in 17 years, secured last month by winning the Europa League.

Postecoglou's departure marks the end of his two-year tenure, which saw Spurs defeating Manchester United in Bilbao, not only clinching the Europa League title but also securing a place in the next season's Champions League.

However, despite these successes on the European stage, a disappointing domestic season that saw Tottenham finish 17th in the Premier League ultimately led to the 59-year-old's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

