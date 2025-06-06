Left Menu

Boland Eyes 'Special' Lord's Debut Amid Selection Drama

Australia's pacer Scott Boland awaits confirmation for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's. Despite strong performances, Boland faces tough competition from Josh Hazlewood. Eager for a Lord's debut, Boland's readiness and recent form may tip the scales in his favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:44 IST
Scott Boland (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid uncertainty over his inclusion in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, Australia's seasoned fast bowler Scott Boland remains hopeful. Despite past accolades, Boland is in a fierce competition with Josh Hazlewood for a spot in the pace attack at the historic Lord's cricket ground.

Boland, who emerged as one of Australia's top pacers during their inaugural WTC win, faces a decision day with selectors yet to inform him of his fate for the upcoming match against the Proteas. In London, he expressed his preparedness to represent his nation should the opportunity arise.

Having overcome fitness hurdles, Boland's recent stellar Test performances bolster his case, though the formidable presence of IPL star Hazlewood looms large. Should Boland secure his place, his first appearance at Lord's promises to be a momentous occasion at cricket's iconic venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

