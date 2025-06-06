Carlos Alcaraz Advances to French Open Final Amidst Musetti's Unfortunate Exit

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, has progressed to the French Open final after Lorenzo Musetti retired due to an injury during their semifinal match.

Alcaraz, who led 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0, 2-0, was empathetic about Musetti's condition and wished him a speedy recovery. Despite an early struggle, with 16 unforced errors in the first set, Alcaraz found his rhythm, displaying remarkable skill and assertiveness.

The 22-year-old praised Musetti's performance, while focusing on his upcoming challenge against either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic. The match drew notable spectators, including actor Dustin Hoffman, illustrating the high stake and allure of the event.