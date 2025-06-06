Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Advances to French Open Final Amidst Musetti's Unfortunate Exit

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open final after Lorenzo Musetti retired from the semifinal. Alcaraz led by two sets when Musetti, hindered by a thigh injury, withdrew. Alcaraz praised Musetti's skills and prepared to face either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the upcoming final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:19 IST
Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, has progressed to the French Open final after Lorenzo Musetti retired due to an injury during their semifinal match.

Alcaraz, who led 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0, 2-0, was empathetic about Musetti's condition and wished him a speedy recovery. Despite an early struggle, with 16 unforced errors in the first set, Alcaraz found his rhythm, displaying remarkable skill and assertiveness.

The 22-year-old praised Musetti's performance, while focusing on his upcoming challenge against either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic. The match drew notable spectators, including actor Dustin Hoffman, illustrating the high stake and allure of the event.

