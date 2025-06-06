Left Menu

Lorenzo Musetti's French Open Heartbreak: A Tale of Triumph and Exhaustion

Lorenzo Musetti retired from the French Open semi-final due to a leg injury after an intense claycourt season. Despite leading initially, his physical struggles led to his withdrawal against Carlos Alcaraz. Musetti, who made the semi-finals in all major clay events this year, reflects on balancing endurance and performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:56 IST
Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti, the Italian tennis sensation, faced a setback as he retired from the French Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz, owing to a persistent leg injury.

After taking the first set 6-4, Musetti's performance was hampered by an intensifying pain in his left leg, leading to a withdrawal as he trailed 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0.

Musetti, known for reaching the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros this year, acknowledged the physical toll of the claycourt season and emphasized the need for learning and adapting through such experiences. He is set for medical tests to diagnose the seriousness of his injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

