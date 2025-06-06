Lorenzo Musetti's French Open Heartbreak: A Tale of Triumph and Exhaustion

Lorenzo Musetti, the Italian tennis sensation, faced a setback as he retired from the French Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz, owing to a persistent leg injury.

After taking the first set 6-4, Musetti's performance was hampered by an intensifying pain in his left leg, leading to a withdrawal as he trailed 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0.

Musetti, known for reaching the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros this year, acknowledged the physical toll of the claycourt season and emphasized the need for learning and adapting through such experiences. He is set for medical tests to diagnose the seriousness of his injury.

