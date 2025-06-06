Left Menu

Ogier Leads Rally Italy as Neuville Hits Trouble

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier surged to the lead in Rally Italy, overcoming rivals' troubles. Thierry Neuville retired after hitting an earth bank. Adrien Fourmaux and Ott Tanak followed in second and third. The rally continues with over 120km of action, promising more high-speed drama.

Updated: 06-06-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:50 IST

Sebastien Ogier, driving for Toyota, seized the lead in Rally Italy, Sardinia, after a dramatic day where several rivals faced significant difficulties. The reigning world champion, Thierry Neuville from Hyundai, exited the competition on stage five, following a crash after initially taking the lead.

Adrien Fourmaux held the second position, trailing Ogier by a mere 2.1 seconds, while Ott Tanak, the prior year's winner, secured the third spot despite battling mechanical issues. The Toyota contingent, including double world champion Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans, faced challenges that put them in the fifth and sixth positions respectively.

M-Sport Ford's team encountered setbacks as Martins Sesks rolled out and teammates McErlean and Munster also withdrew due to suspension troubles early on the new stage. As the rally enters its second full day, participants look ahead to over 120km of competitive racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

