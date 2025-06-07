Sinner's Triumph: Topples Djokovic to Reach French Open Final

In an electrifying semi-final at the French Open, Jannik Sinner, the world number one, put an end to Novak Djokovic's dreams of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. Sinner emerged victorious with a 6-4 7-5 7-6(3) win, dismantling Djokovic with his powerful forehand skills, much to the delight of fans.

Despite showing glimpses of his former glory, the 38-year-old Djokovic appeared to feel the weight of his years, struggling to counter the younger and fresher Sinner. The Serbian star failed to capitalize on three set points in the third set, confirming Sinner's ascent in world tennis.

Sinner's next challenge is a formidable one, as he prepares to take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final. Alcaraz advanced after Lorenzo Musetti retired at the onset of the fourth set in their semi-final clash, setting the stage for a thrilling final showdown this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)