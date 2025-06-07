Left Menu

Sinner's Triumph: Topples Djokovic to Reach French Open Final

World number one Jannik Sinner triumphed over Novak Djokovic in a thrilling French Open semi-final, setting up a highly anticipated final against Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner's victory ended Djokovic's pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam. Now, Sinner must face defending champion Alcaraz to secure the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 02:11 IST
Sinner's Triumph: Topples Djokovic to Reach French Open Final
Jannik Sinner

In an electrifying semi-final at the French Open, Jannik Sinner, the world number one, put an end to Novak Djokovic's dreams of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. Sinner emerged victorious with a 6-4 7-5 7-6(3) win, dismantling Djokovic with his powerful forehand skills, much to the delight of fans.

Despite showing glimpses of his former glory, the 38-year-old Djokovic appeared to feel the weight of his years, struggling to counter the younger and fresher Sinner. The Serbian star failed to capitalize on three set points in the third set, confirming Sinner's ascent in world tennis.

Sinner's next challenge is a formidable one, as he prepares to take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final. Alcaraz advanced after Lorenzo Musetti retired at the onset of the fourth set in their semi-final clash, setting the stage for a thrilling final showdown this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025