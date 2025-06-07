Left Menu

Novak Djokovic's Uncertain Future at Roland Garros: A Potential Farewell

Novak Djokovic faces uncertainty after his French Open semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner. Speculating if this was his final Roland Garros appearance, Djokovic remains committed to Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, while his future participation in tournaments beyond these Grand Slams remains undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:21 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's future at Roland Garros remains uncertain after the tennis star's semi-final loss to world number one Jannik Sinner. The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who missed three set points in the third set, hinted that this might have been his last French Open appearance.

After his defeat, Djokovic revealed he was more emotional, contemplating the potential farewell. Expressing gratitude for the support received at Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic plans to continue his focus on the Grand Slams.

The Serbian player confirmed his participation in the upcoming Wimbledon and U.S. Open tournaments but hesitated to guarantee his involvement beyond these events. Djokovic remains tied with Margaret Court at 24 major titles and is eyeing a record-breaking 25th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

